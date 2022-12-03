Jaminur Rahman made Palli Sanchay Bank MD 

Sheikh Md Jaminur Rahman, former deputy managing director of Janata Bank, has joined Palli Sanchay Bank after being promoted to the post of Managing Director (MD) through a notification of the Financial Institutions Department.

On the occasion, an introductory programme was organised with the officers and employees at the bank's head office recently, said a press release.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the bank Md Akram-Al-Hossain was present as the chief guest on the occasion.

Deputy Managing Director Khan Iqbal Hasan, General Manager Dipankar Roy and all the staff of the bank's head office were present at the event.