Jaminur Rahman appointed new MD of Palli Sanchay Bank

Sheikh Md Jaminur Rahman has been appointed the new managing director (MD) of Palli Sanchay Bank.

A circular was issued by the Financial Institutions Division of the Ministry of Finance in this regard.

Before joining Palli Sanchay Bank, Jaminur served as deputy managing director (DMD) and managing director of Karmasangsthan Bank.

Jaminur Rahman served as general manager of Information Technology (ICT) Division of Janata Bank. He started his banking career in 1999 by joining Janata Bank as a senior programmer (SPO). He also served as deputy director in three ministries.