Jaminur Rahman appointed new MD of Palli Sanchay Bank

Corporates

TBS Report
01 December, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2022, 05:43 pm

Related News

Jaminur Rahman appointed new MD of Palli Sanchay Bank

TBS Report
01 December, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2022, 05:43 pm
Jaminur Rahman appointed new MD of Palli Sanchay Bank

Sheikh Md Jaminur Rahman has been appointed the new managing director (MD) of Palli Sanchay Bank.

A circular was issued by the Financial Institutions Division of the Ministry of Finance in this regard. 

Before joining Palli Sanchay Bank, Jaminur served as deputy managing director (DMD) and managing director of Karmasangsthan Bank. 

Jaminur Rahman served as general manager of Information Technology (ICT) Division of Janata Bank. He started his banking career in 1999 by joining Janata Bank as a senior programmer (SPO). He also served as deputy director in three ministries. 

Palli Sanchay Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Laboni Khatun and Dr Munjur-E-Moula Sketch: TBS

We should embrace the circular economy before it's too late

6h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

AIUB is committed to provide an enriching undergraduate and graduate experience: VC Dr Carmen Z. Lamagna

7h | Panorama
On one side of the cafe is a super shop where a customer can find all things affordable. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Honest Cafe: Where the customers also share the profit

9h | Panorama
The ‘khepwalas’ appear to be targeting the apps themselves, so users are forced to commute on informal contracts. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Why are riders accepting trips and not showing up?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Autorickshaw in Munshiganj painted in colours of Argentina flag

Autorickshaw in Munshiganj painted in colours of Argentina flag

18h | Videos
Japan's soccer fans clean up stadium after thrilling upset win in World Cup

Japan's soccer fans clean up stadium after thrilling upset win in World Cup

19h | Videos
Bhediya movie review

Bhediya movie review

19h | Videos
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 4

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 4

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

5
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

6
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending