Palli Sanchay Bank celebrated the Victory Day by laying a wreath at the National Martyrs Monument in Savar on 16 December.

The bank Managing Director Zaminur Rahman placed the wreath on behalf of the bank on Saturday, reads a press release.

At that time, Deputy Managing Director Khan Iqbal Hasan, General Managers Dipanker Roy and ABM Zahid Hossain and officials of the bank were present.