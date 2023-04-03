Nationwide Green Space Initiative to celebrate Shakti Foundation's 31st anniversary

Non-governmental organisation Shakti Foundation is celebrating its 31st Anniversary on 1 April with a month-long, nationwide green space initiative.

Shakti aims to plant a total of 3,100 trees in the 55 districts that it operates in, reads a press release.

In collaboration with the respective Deputy Commissioner's offices, trees of various kinds will be planted within the DC office premises or a designated public space.

Starting from 2 April, 310 trees have thus far been planted in the districts of Feni, Natore, Bogura and Netrokona.

The chief guests presiding over the ceremony in each district were the DC and District Magistrate Shamim Ahmed (Natore), DC Saiful Islam (Bogura), DC and District Magistrate Abu Salim Mahmud-Ul Hasan (Feni) and NDC Md Mehedi Hasan (Netrokona).

Representatives from Shakti Foundation were also present at the occasion. This initiative will take place in 33 more districts during the current week, adds the release.

Established in 1992, Shakti Foundation has been contributing towards the national shift in poverty alleviation and gender rights through women empowerment, fully digitalised microfinance, basic healthcare, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), climate action and sustainability, skills training, advocacy, and disaster response.

Under Shakti's Climate Change Programme, over 3,200 trees have been planted in the districts of Dhaka and Cumilla, with public green space interventions currently underway in Mirpur's Jallad Khana and Mohammadpur's Lautala Canal.