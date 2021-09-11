Shakti Foundation continues countrywide free masks distribution

Bangladesh

UNB
11 September, 2021, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 11 September, 2021, 10:18 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Shakti Foundation distributed around 5 lakh masks for free of cost through its 445 centers across the country on Saturday.

Nearly 3,000 activists of the foundation made their joint efforts to spread the awareness message on the importance of wearing masks to stay safe against COVID-19 infection.

The organisation has been extending financial assistance to Corona-affected people and conducting an array of programs to stop the spread of the disease since the onset of the pandemic, said a media release.

Carrying forward the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) initiative, volunteered by Young Bangla and BD Clean members, Shakti Foundation is distributing masks among people in six crowded places in the city of Dhaka and carrying out the awareness-raising programme named 'My Mask, My Protection'.

Under this initiative, Yale University, Young Bangla, the country's biggest youth network and Innovation for Poverty Action (IPA) are researching the city-based people's behavioural changes.

The project is funded by City Foundation and Food Panda.

In its continuation, Shakti Foundation came up with this initiative based on the Norm Model.

Shakti Foundation's Deputy Executive Imran Ahmed expressed his optimism that this project will encourage people to follow hygiene and help normalize life and the economy by stopping the spread of Coronavirus.

 

 

