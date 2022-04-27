Shakti Foundation, Oculin Tech BD to provide free IT training for girls

TBS Report
27 April, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2022, 04:26 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

In an effort to build a digital Bangladesh and build a better future, Shakti Foundation and Oculin Tech BD Limited have taken up a project to give girls lessons on programming languages - such as Python - along with other freelancing training free of cost.   

An agreement in this regard was signed on 26 April 26 at the office of Oculin Tech BD in the capital's Gulshan, says a press release.

Shakti Foundation Deputy Executive Director Imran Ahmed and Oculin Tech BD Managing Director Shadab Sajid were present at the signing ceremony. 

The project titled "Coding for Girls" was designed for girls who have an interest in IT and Computer Science at the school and college levels.

It aims to enhance IT skills in non-urban areas.

Initially, the training will be made available in Araihazar Upazila of Narayanganj and Titas Upazila of Cumilla.

Along with local high schools, local IT training institutes will also be involved in this activity.

The courses that will be covered during the training sessions include Basic Computer Training, Web Development, Graphics Designing, and Introduction to Python. 

