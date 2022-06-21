SOLshare, Shakti Foundation interconnect a solar P2P microgrid to the national grid

Corporates

TBS Report
21 June, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2022, 05:24 pm

Related News

SOLshare, Shakti Foundation interconnect a solar P2P microgrid to the national grid

They are breaking yet another glass ceiling in energy innovation

TBS Report
21 June, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2022, 05:24 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

SOLshare, the initiator of the world's first peer-to-peer energy exchange network for rural communities, in collaboration with Shakti Foundation, is set to break another glass ceiling in energy innovation.

Funded by the UK Government, SOLshare and Shakti Foundation will be interconnecting one of their P2P solar microgrids – a network of interconnected solar home systems, in a rural village in Bangladesh through a single point called the "Point of Common Coupling" (PCC), to feed the excess solar energy into the national grid.

The PCC launch, held on Tuesday (21 June) morning at SOLshare's office in Dhaka was inaugurated by the event's chief guest, Dr Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, Bir Bikram, advisor to the Prime Minister for Power, Energy & Mineral Resources Affairs, reads a press release.

He was joined by Javed Patel, acting British High Commissioner to Bangladesh, who was the special guest for the inauguration.

Dr Tawfiq Elahi Chowdhury congratulated SOLshare and Shakti Foundation for the timely innovation in the power system saying "Hopefully, today's event will lead to the scale up of this idea so that the benefits of solar peer-to-peer microgrids would reach more customers."

He assured government support for this enterprise. 

Acting British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Javed Patel said, "We are delighted to support this ground-breaking pilot programme that builds on Bangladesh's global success in solar home systems and national grid expansion.  It has the potential to bring benefits to many remote rural communities as well as increase the contribution of renewable energy in the national energy mix."

The PCC (Point of Common Coupling) integrates Bangladesh's two major electrification efforts – grid extension and Solar Home System dissemination.

The Rural Electrification Board (REB) grid is connected to one side of the PCC, while the local microgrid from the SHS is connected to the other side.

The microgrid is self-sustaining and this grid infrastructure will be used for energy balancing with the national grid, while reducing load shedding, and increasing service stability.

Users of the Solar Home Systems (SHS) are able to sell electricity to the national grid to earn an additional income while paving the path to sustainability for our existing 6 million+ SHS.

This is the first step towards the formation of a smarter grid with the integration of existing distributed storage assets ultimately providing the means for the formation of a virtual power plant (VPP). 

"Shakti Foundation is proud to collaborate with SOLshare in the action research to examine the feasibility of contributing power to the national grid from Solar Home Systems (SHS). We believe this will be a game-changer in climate change mitigation measures and will help realise the country's aspiration of generating 40% power from clean energy sources by 2041.", said Imran Ahmed, deputy executive director of Shakti foundation.

 We are particularly excited about the potential income-generating opportunities this innovation can create for our microentrepreneurs and marginalised communities as they will be able to sell their excess electricity and collectively contribute to the economy and environment, he added.

"Having reached full electrification is a major achievement for Bangladesh. Now the need of the hour is to increase grid resilience, electricity quality, and the share of renewable energies. This pilot shows how this can be achieved by intelligently connecting user-owned assets to the national grid. Today this is starting with solar home systems, tomorrow it will continue with local electric three-wheeler (B-Tesla) batteries", commented Dr Sebastian Groh, co-founder and managing director of SOLshare.

Energy

Shakti Foundation / SOLshare / Solar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

6h | Habitat
Women in Digital is now in the ninth year of its operation, since 2013, and Nila is still with the project. Photo: Courtesy

Her father stopped her from going abroad. So she built a platform for women in IT instead

8h | Panorama
User review: TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition

User review: TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition

7h | Wheels
Zilingo started out seven years ago as a web portal for consumers in Southeast Asia to buy street fashion and then morphed into a company focused on serving firms in the fashion supply chain. Photo: Bloomberg

How to torch your unicorn

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why price of oil rising?

Why price of oil rising?

38m | Videos
Padma Bridge has the deepest piling in the world

Padma Bridge has the deepest piling in the world

6h | Videos
Relation between per capita income and living standard

Relation between per capita income and living standard

6h | Videos
LaLiga files complaints against PSG and Manchester City

LaLiga files complaints against PSG and Manchester City

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

2
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

3
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

4
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Finance Division gets first female secretary

6
Photo: Collected.
Economy

Bankers call for increasing dollar supply