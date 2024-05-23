National Earth Olympiad (NEO) 2024 empowers 300 youth across 8 divisions

23 May, 2024, 03:50 pm
Photo: Courtesy
The final leg of Green Day Training of National Earth Olympiad (NEO) 2024 was held at Independent University Bangladesh (IUB) on Friday, 17 May after completing the divisional rounds at seven divisional cities of Bangladesh and the Cumilla Region.  

This year a total of 2000+ students participated in the preliminary rounds of NEO. 700 students qualified for the National Round and approximately 300 students were trained in Green Day Training (GDT) all across Bangladesh, including Barishal, Cumilla, Chattogram, Dhaka, Khulna, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh, and Sylhet. The divisional toppers of the NEO 2024 participated in the GDT to nurture intellectual exercise on different cross-cutting environmental issues in Bangladesh. 

The thematic focus of NEO 2024 is "Reimagining Our Ecological Future: Eliminating Pollution for a Thriving Planet", reads a press release. 

Dr. Hafizur Rahman, Chair of the Department of Environmental Science and Management at IUB and Dr. Mahfuzar Rahman, Country Director of Pure Earth Bangladesh awarded the certificates to the Dhaka divisional toppers. The divisional toppers will participate in the National Round of NEO in the first week of June and the winners from the National Round will participate in the qualifying round for the International Earth Science Olympiad (IESO) in Beijing, China.

BYEI, a youth-led environmental nonprofit started the journey of NEO in 2012. NEO is an education and knowledge movement that aims to mainstream earth and environmental science education across Bangladesh. This year, the Olympiad was supported by Pure Earth Bangladesh and was hosted by the Environmental Science and Management Department at the Independent University Bangladesh

For more details, contact at [email protected] or call at +8801918772277

