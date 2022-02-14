MoU signed for launching 'Bangabandhu Suraksha Bima for Persons of Disabilities' policy

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Sadharan Bima Corporation and Neuro-Developmental Disability Protection Trust to introduce "Bangabandhu Suraksha Bima for Persons of Disabilities" policy.

The signing ceremony took place on Sunday in the conference room of the Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority (IDRA), reads a press release.

The MoU was signed by Syed Shahriar Ahsan, managing director of Sadharan Bima Corporation and Dr Md Anwar Ullah, (FCMA) managing director (joint secretary) of NDD Suraksha Trust.

Secretary of the Department of Financial Institutions Division, Ministry of Finance Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, Secretary of the Ministry of Social Welfare Mahfuza Akhter, and President of Bangladesh Insurance Association (BIA) Sheikh Kabir Hossain were present of this program, added the statement.

On this occasion Chairman of IDRA Dr M Mosharraf Hossain FCA, members of IDRA, executive directors, senior officials of the Ministry of Social Welfare along with Md Zakir Hossain, deputy general manager of Marketing, Business Development & Underwriting Department and other senior officials of SBC were also present.