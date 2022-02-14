MoU signed for launching 'Bangabandhu Suraksha Bima for Persons of Disabilities' policy

Corporates

14 February, 2022, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2022, 03:57 pm

Related News

MoU signed for launching 'Bangabandhu Suraksha Bima for Persons of Disabilities' policy

14 February, 2022, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2022, 03:57 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Sadharan Bima Corporation and Neuro-Developmental Disability Protection Trust to introduce "Bangabandhu Suraksha Bima for Persons of Disabilities" policy.

The signing ceremony took place on Sunday in the conference room of the Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority (IDRA), reads a press release.

The MoU was signed by Syed Shahriar Ahsan, managing director of Sadharan Bima Corporation and Dr Md Anwar Ullah, (FCMA) managing director (joint secretary) of NDD Suraksha Trust.

Secretary of the Department of Financial Institutions Division, Ministry of Finance Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, Secretary of the Ministry of Social Welfare Mahfuza Akhter, and President of Bangladesh Insurance Association (BIA) Sheikh Kabir Hossain were present of this program, added the statement.

On this occasion Chairman of IDRA Dr M Mosharraf Hossain FCA, members of IDRA, executive directors, senior officials of the Ministry of Social Welfare along with Md Zakir Hossain, deputy general manager of Marketing, Business Development & Underwriting Department and other senior officials of SBC were also present.

life insurance / MoU / disabled

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Contemplating Jackson Pollock’s hot streak. Photo: Bloomberg

The secret to creative breakthroughs, hot streaks and success

1h | Bloomberg Special
RFL Houseware : Making household management easier

RFL Houseware : Making household management easier

2h | Brands
Dr Bijon Shil. Sketch: TBS

Is Omicron the end of the Covid-19 pandemic?

2h | Interviews
Boyon Bitan: Beautiful rugs and mats for your interior

Boyon Bitan: Beautiful rugs and mats for your interior

4h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Quarrel Increases Love

Quarrel Increases Love

25m | Videos
Spring arrives on the day of love

Spring arrives on the day of love

25m | Videos
The secrets behind ghost writing

The secrets behind ghost writing

30m | Videos
Unhappy Pahela Falgun and Valentine’s Day for flower farmers

Unhappy Pahela Falgun and Valentine’s Day for flower farmers

30m | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

5
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

6
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director