MoU signed between City Bank and Bangladesh Freelancer Development Society

Corporates

Press Release
28 December, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2022, 07:11 pm

Related News

MoU signed between City Bank and Bangladesh Freelancer Development Society

Press Release
28 December, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2022, 07:11 pm
MoU signed between City Bank and Bangladesh Freelancer Development Society

City Bank recently signed an agreement with Bangladesh Freelancer Development Society (BFDS) and Freelancers Limited (FL) at City Bank Center.

Under this agreement, City Bank will be allowed to verify Freelancer ID. This will ensure smooth service delivery of deposits, loan, credit card and other banking services to freelancers from the City Bank branches, reads a press release. 

The flagship product, Freelancer Deposit Product, will allow freelancers in the country to open accounts at City Bank. They will be allowed to operate two accounts, a Freelancer ERQ Account & Freelancer Savings Account. Which will allow them to receive foreign currency earnings from online marketplaces to Freelancer ERQ Accounts, and retain the dollar amounts for further bona fide international payments (Within regulatory limit) free of transactional cost.

This signing ceremony will initiate a strategic partnership with City Bank and BFDS, FL, and pave the way for making banking services faster and hassle free for freelancers in Bangladesh.

In presence of Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, additional managing director of City Bank, Md Arup Haider, head of Retail Banking of City Bank and Dr Tanjiba Rahman, Cchairman of Both BFDS and FL signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations. Mahia Juned, deputy managing director of City Bank and high officials of both organisations were also present at the event.

 

 

 

freelancing / City Bank / MoU

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

10 classic Volkswagen Beetles from VW Club Bangladesh were also present during the event with Bangladesh Vespa Community. Photo: Asif Chowdhury

Cox's Bazar Carnival: Making the impossible happen

9h | Wheels
The city boy LFP is a mid spec EV from Palki&#039;s lineup that makes 3000W when paired with a 72V 100AH battery and has a top speed locked at 45km/h. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Palki EV: The next generation of electric auto rickshaws?

7h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

The Bangladeshi chef who introduced Biden biriyani to New York

10h | Panorama
Emmy Sasipornkarn. Sketch: TBS

Why asking 'how old are you?' isn't rude in South Korea

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

US storm: Blizzard in Buffalo, NY, Dozens dead

US storm: Blizzard in Buffalo, NY, Dozens dead

4h | TBS World
Rules and Restrictions of Metro Rail

Rules and Restrictions of Metro Rail

5h | TBS Stories
3 billion people like 'shape of you' on 'Sportify'

3 billion people like 'shape of you' on 'Sportify'

8h | TBS Entertainment
‘Bisht’ market strengthened under the influence of Messi

‘Bisht’ market strengthened under the influence of Messi

21h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

3
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

4
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

5
'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations
Sports

'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations

6
Photo: NZC
Sports

Four Bangladeshi cricketers in IPL 2023 auction