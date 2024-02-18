Ministry of Water Resources, BWDB organise 'Family Day-2024'

The Ministry of Water Resources and the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) jointly organised "Family Day-2024" at Sea-Shell Park in Purbachal, Dhaka on 17 February.

State Minister for Water Resources Zahid Faruk was present on the occasion as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Ministry of Water Resources Secretary Nazmul Ahsan, BWDB Director General SM Shahidul Islam, additional director generals of the board and all officials and employees of the ministry and the board along with their family members participated in the event.