Mercantile Bank holds CIB Online Reporting training

Mercantile Bank Limited recently organised a virtual training on "Internal Credit Risk Rating System with Highlights on CIB Online Reporting" at its training institute in Dhaka, said a press release.

A total of 98 officers from different divisions and branches of the bank participated at the training.

Mati Ul Hasan, AMD and CRO of the bank inaugurated the training and delivered his speech advising the participants to meticulously follow the guidelines of core risk areas and comprehend with the lecture sessions.

The virtual training programme was conducted in two parts covering both theoretical and practical aspects.

Shamim Ahmed, SVP and head of CRMD and Md Sanwar Hossain, AVP of the bank conducted the online sessions. Javed Tariq, principal of MBTI moderated the programme.