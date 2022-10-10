Mercantile Bank donates ambulance to Senbagh Upazila Health Complex

Mercantile Bank Limited donated an ambulance to Senbagh Upazila Health Complex as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.

Morshed Alam, member of Parliament of Noakhali-2 and Chairman of Mercantile Bank Limited handed over the ambulance to Dr Md Mohibus Salam Khan, UH and FPO of Senbagh Upazila Helth Complex at a ceremony arranged on this occasion on 8 October, reads a press release.

Md Abu Naser Dulal, mayor of Senbagh Municipality and Iqbal H Patwary, OC of Senbagh police station along with distinguished politicians and respected individuals were also present.

