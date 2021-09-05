Md Yousup Faruqu appointed to lead Bangladesh for Microsoft

Corporates

TBS Report
05 September, 2021, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2021, 02:12 pm

Related News

Md Yousup Faruqu appointed to lead Bangladesh for Microsoft

Faruqu brings over 16 years of experience in technology transformation across Bangladesh. His prior experiences include roles with VMware, Banglalink Digital Communication, and Symbiosis Bangladesh. He holds a Bachelor’s in Computer Applications from Bangalore University in Bengaluru, India.

TBS Report
05 September, 2021, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2021, 02:12 pm
Md Yousup Faruqu
Md Yousup Faruqu

Microsoft has appointed Md Yousup Faruqu as Managing Director for Bangladesh. In this role, he will focus on accelerating digital transformation for public and private sector organizations, SMEs, communities, and industry verticals, collaborating with our robust partner ecosystem, states a press release. 

"Bangladesh has been one of the fastest-growing economies in Asia Pacific, and we're proud to empower them in their aspirations to become a developed country by 2041. One of the ways they are doing this is by setting the pace for IT-enabled public services and growing the country's cloud footprint. That's where Faruqu's extensive industry experience will play a crucial role in ensuring cloud adoption, skilling, and transformation for the country. I'm excited to see how he and his team will continue building partnerships and capabilities together, in a market that is consistently brimming with innovation," said Sook Hoon Cheah, General Manager, Southeast Asia New Markets, Microsoft Asia Pacific. 

Faruqu brings over 16 years of experience in technology transformation across Bangladesh. His prior experiences include roles with VMware, Banglalink Digital Communication, and Symbiosis Bangladesh. He holds a Bachelor's in Computer Applications from Bangalore University in Bengaluru, India.

"I'm so honored to be on this exciting journey with Microsoft as we focus on Bangladesh's digital transformation and cloud adoption. The country is in the midst of accelerating network and technology tools and processes deployments, on a foundation of smart governance to achieve the national agenda of a "Digital Bangladesh". I'm looking forward to transforming the country, the industries and the capabilities of the country together, with our partners and the community," said Md Yousup Faruqu, Country Managing Director, Microsoft Bangladesh. 

Microsoft Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

2d | Videos
Children’s second home

Children’s second home

2d | Videos
The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

2d | Videos
Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

3
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

4
Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni
Bangladesh

Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh

Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

6
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Food

Khichuri tales: Dhaka’s top 5 khichuri places