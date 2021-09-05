Md Yousup Faruqu appointed to lead Bangladesh for Microsoft

Microsoft has appointed Md Yousup Faruqu as Managing Director for Bangladesh. In this role, he will focus on accelerating digital transformation for public and private sector organizations, SMEs, communities, and industry verticals, collaborating with our robust partner ecosystem, states a press release.

"Bangladesh has been one of the fastest-growing economies in Asia Pacific, and we're proud to empower them in their aspirations to become a developed country by 2041. One of the ways they are doing this is by setting the pace for IT-enabled public services and growing the country's cloud footprint. That's where Faruqu's extensive industry experience will play a crucial role in ensuring cloud adoption, skilling, and transformation for the country. I'm excited to see how he and his team will continue building partnerships and capabilities together, in a market that is consistently brimming with innovation," said Sook Hoon Cheah, General Manager, Southeast Asia New Markets, Microsoft Asia Pacific.

Faruqu brings over 16 years of experience in technology transformation across Bangladesh. His prior experiences include roles with VMware, Banglalink Digital Communication, and Symbiosis Bangladesh. He holds a Bachelor's in Computer Applications from Bangalore University in Bengaluru, India.

"I'm so honored to be on this exciting journey with Microsoft as we focus on Bangladesh's digital transformation and cloud adoption. The country is in the midst of accelerating network and technology tools and processes deployments, on a foundation of smart governance to achieve the national agenda of a "Digital Bangladesh". I'm looking forward to transforming the country, the industries and the capabilities of the country together, with our partners and the community," said Md Yousup Faruqu, Country Managing Director, Microsoft Bangladesh.