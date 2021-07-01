Microsoft gets VAT registration

Economy

TBS Report
01 July, 2021, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2021, 08:22 pm

Microsoft gets VAT registration

The tech giant used its Singapore address and received the registration with the name of Microsoft Regional Sales PTE Limited

FILE PHOTO: A Microsoft logo is seen on an office building in New York City, U.S. on July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A Microsoft logo is seen on an office building in New York City, U.S. on July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

Tech giant Microsoft on Thursday received the Value-Added Tax (VAT) registration from the Dhaka South VAT Commissionerate.

The tech giant used its Singapore address and received the registration with the name of Microsoft Regional Sales PTE Limited.

Microsoft has also collected its Business Identification Number (BIN).

The matter was confirmed to The Business Standard by Promila Sarkar, additional commissioner, Custom, Excise and Vat Commissionerate Dhaka South.

She said Poddar and Associate, a Bangladeshi chartered accountants firm, will be their local consultant. Microsoft will now pay a 15% VAT on revenue derived from Bangladesh.

Facebook had received its VAT registration in June while Google and Amazon secured their BINs in May.  

NBR made it mandatory for tech giants to either set up offices in Bangladesh or appoint agents so that the government can collect VAT on the advertisements and other services provided by them to local firms in July 2019.

