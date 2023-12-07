MGH Group chooses Microsoft Azure for digital transformation

Photo: Microsoft
Photo: Microsoft

MGH Group has recently partnered with Microsoft Cloud Solutions to update its cloud infrastructure using Microsoft Azure. 

The strategic collaboration, named "Building Tomorrow on Azure," was signed at MGH Group's Bangladesh head office in Banani, Dhaka. 

The focus of this alliance is the seamless integration of Microsoft cloud technologies into the core operations of MGH Group.

Elevate Solutions Ltd., in collaboration with Microsoft Bangladesh, is taking the lead as the primary cloud solutions provider facilitating the smooth integration process. 

MGH Group, a multinational conglomerate with a presence in 23 countries and more than 60 offices worldwide, including its global headquarters in Singapore, has chosen Elevate Solutions Limited after an extensive two-year evaluation for its cloud migration journey.

MGH Group aims to redefine industry standards, improve operational efficiency, and establish itself as a frontrunner in logistics -including 3PL/4PL- and the supply chain industry by harnessing the capabilities of Microsoft's Azure cloud infrastructure.

Md Sakimul Islam, executive director and chief procurement officer of MGH Group, Kripaloni Ranjon Roy and Kingshuk, executive directors at MGH, Samik Roy, executive director of Microsoft India, Yousup Faruqu, managing director of Microsoft Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Nepal, Humaun Kabir, CEO of Elevate Solutions Limited, Ziaul Hoque Mallick, chairman of Elevate Solutions Ltd., and other high officials from MGH Group, Elevate Solutions, and Microsoft were present at the event.

 

