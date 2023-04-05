MCCI ready to stand beside victims of Bangabazar fire

TBS Report
05 April, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2023, 09:00 pm

MCCI ready to stand beside victims of Bangabazar fire

TBS Report
05 April, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2023, 09:00 pm
MCCI ready to stand beside victims of Bangabazar fire

The Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dhaka (MCCI) has expressed deep shock at the fire incident which occurred in Bangabazar and vowed to stand beside the victims. 

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this tragedy and their families," reads a press release issued on Wednesday (5 April).

On 4 April, a fire broke out at the Bangabazar market of Dhaka in the early morning. It took six hours to bring the fire under control. As per the Bangladesh Shop Owners' Association president, the fire damaged over 5,000 shops, resulting in a loss of over Tk15 billion.

"As a responsible business organisation, MCCI understands the extensive damage that a disaster like this can do to the affected community. We stand in solidarity with the affected businesses and are ready to do whatever we can to assist their recovery," said the release.

"We understand the substantial part small businesses play in our community and recognise the need to help them get back on their feet. We will team up with local government officials and organisations to synchronise support initiatives and supply resources to those in a state of need."

The chamber urged all its members to band together during this difficult period to back fellow citizens and their businesses. 

"We strongly encourage those with the capacity to provide aid, whether it be through donations, volunteering, or other means, to do so," it said.

"We maximise our strength as a group when we are unified. MCCI is dedicated to collaborating with local businesses to help reconstruct and revive the affected businesses."

