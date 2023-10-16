MCCI hosts discussion on income tax, finance acts

The Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dhaka (MCCI), in collaboration with Tax Region-15 of the National Board of Revenue, organised a discussion on the topic "Compliance with Tax Payment, Return Filing, and Deduction of Tax at Source: Changes through Income Tax Act, 2023 and Finance Act, 2023."

The event took place at MCCI's Motijheel office, as stated in a press release.

MCCI President, Md Saiful Islam, presided over the discussion, and Tax Commissioner of Tax Zone-15, Ahsan Habib, graced the occasion as the chief guest.

In his opening address, MCCI President Md Saiful Islam acknowledged the challenges faced by the country in recent years, given the pandemic and the Ukraine-Russia conflict. He noted that the decision to formulate and implement the new income tax law this year was particularly challenging given the overall situation. He commended the National Board of Revenue and the relevant departments of the Ministry of Finance for their efforts in this regard.

President Islam pointed out that approximately 45% of the total income tax is contributed by MCCI members.

Wakil Ahmed, Joint Commissioner of Taxes, Inspector Range-4, Tax Zone-15, National Board of Revenue, Dhaka, delivered the keynote address during the session.

The question and answer session provided participants with a clear understanding of the various details outlined in the Income Tax Act, 2023 and Finance Act, 2023.