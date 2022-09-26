Marico's flagship campus competition receives huge response within a month

Over the Wall, the flagship entrepreneurship and product innovation campus competition of Marico Bangladesh Limited, has received a massive response to its registration drive within a month.

More than 2800 participants hailing from over 40 universities countrywide have registered for the business case competition since the announcement of the registration in August.

Over the Wall aims to act as a platform for meritorious participants to sharpen their innovation and leadership skills and generate groundbreaking, disruptive business ideas by focusing on one of three key pivots – Innovation, Diversification, and Scaling Up, read a press statement.

The participants will have to go through three consecutive, riveting rounds. The first round called on the participants to utilise their cognitive capabilities and play an online gamified assessment.

In the second round, the teams will need to develop a disruptive and innovative business idea in various segments.

In the third and final round, the top 6 teams will compete in the Grand Finale, a stage where the best minds from campuses across Bangladesh will pitch their business ideas to the distinguished panel of judges.

The winner, 1st runner-up, and 2nd runner-up teams will receive attractive prize money. The winning teams will also receive an international internship and career opportunity with Marico Bangladesh Limited.

The Grand Finale and Gala Event will be held in the middle of October 2022 where the winners will be announced.