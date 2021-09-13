Marico’s Studio X records massive spike in online purchase through its Facebook Campaign with Httpool 

Httpool, the largest global partner of major media platforms and the Authorised Sales Partner of Facebook in Bangladesh, partnered with Marico to run a digital advertising campaign on Facebook for their men's grooming product Studio X.

The campaign was designed and managed by the Asiatic MCL agency and implemented in cooperation with Httpool. The purpose of the campaign was to generate online sales and measure the return on investments.

Marico Bangladesh Limited is one of the fastest-growing FMCG companies in the country. They have been leveraging Facebook to conduct multiple e-commerce ads for more than a year to efficiently drive growth in the sector. The idea behind his particular campaign was to capitalise on the vast opportunity in e-commerce and drive Studio X's growth in the digital marketplace. Marico partnered with a leading e-commerce company, Chaldal, to run a Catalog Sale campaign.

The campaign comprised of the Collection and Carousel ad formats featuring the entire product range of Studio X. The target audience for this campaign were all e-commerce shoppers in Dhaka who have bought products from Chaldal in the past and use Facebook. The duration of the campaign was a total of 12 weeks.

Httpool Bangladesh measured the results of the Studio X campaign, which saw a massive spike in website purchases. The results also saw the brand's e highest ever "Return On Ad Spend" [ROAS]. Utilising Facebook as a sales channel has proven a key driver for Studio X's massive growth in e-commerce platforms.

Tithi Chowdhury, Facebook Client Partner, Httpool Bangladesh, said, "Today, mobile and e-commerce have reshaped the linear shopper journey with discovery happening long before shoppers get to the store. By leveraging the right Facebook solutions with Httpool, Marico was able to connect with high-intent shoppers, capture their attention with personalised and relevant content, effectively maximising online sales and ROAS in return."

Amin Faruk Chowdhury, E-Commerce Manager, Marico Bangladesh, added, "We chose Facebook to run our ads as it allows us to run multiple Ad Formats dedicated for the Purchase Objective. We can find active online shoppers and target them based on purchase behaviour history. It leads them to our brand page on e-commerce platforms & drives sales effectively.

Md Khallequzzaman, Director, Asiatic MCL, said, "The partnership between Marico, Asiatic MCL, and Httpool is well established. The campaign helped Marico achieve unprecedented results. This could trigger a trend whereby more and more FMCG companies and brands are being encouraged to run effective digital advertising campaigns on Facebook, thus driving their business results."