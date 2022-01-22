M4C, Renata sign agreement to ensure quality livestock medicines

Corporates

TBS Report
22 January, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 22 January, 2022, 11:49 am

Related News

M4C, Renata sign agreement to ensure quality livestock medicines

This will help to boost the availability of quality livestock inputs such as medicines, vaccines, and other supplements for livestock. Also, the capacity of char-based livestock service providers (LSPs) will be developed and ensure that the marginalized char farmers get the services through the LSPs

TBS Report
22 January, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 22 January, 2022, 11:49 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Making Markets Work for the Jamuna, Padma and Teesta Chars (M4C) have signed an agreement with Renata Animal Health to ensure quality livestock medicines in the char region of Northern Bangladesh.

The partnership agreement was signed on Thursday (20 January) at Renata head office in the capital, said a press release.

The project M4C is mandated by the Embassy of Switzerland and Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives of the Government of Bangladesh and implemented by Swisscontact Bangladesh. 

This collaboration will enable Renata to extend their animal health and nutrition products to the remote char areas with the facilitation of M4C. 

This will help to boost the availability of quality livestock inputs such as medicines, vaccines, and other supplements for livestock. Also, the capacity of char-based livestock service providers (LSPs) will be developed and ensure that the marginalized char farmers get the services through the LSPs.

The project is expected to create a paradigm shift to the livestock rearing practices of the char region. 

It emphasizes on profitable and robust livestock rearing and husbandry practices for which the availability of quality animal health products are crucial especially for the distant char markets of Bangladesh. 

Md Sirajul Hoque, director, Animal Health Division, Renata, and Md Abdul Awal, team leader, M4C signed the partnership agreement on behalf of their respective company and project. 

Dr Himel Chakma, group product manager, Animal Health Division, Renata Limited and Yasir Arafat, manager, Partnership and Grants, M4C were also present. 

M4C project / Renata Limited / Char area

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The number of ‘ghost workers’ will grow as more of our communication and creative work goes online. Photo: Bloomberg via Getty

How Facebook and Amazon rely on an invisible workforce

2h | Panorama
Numerous graffiti or murals on the Jahangirnagar University are appreciated inside and outside the campus. Photo: Jannatul Tazri Trisha

Jahangirnagar University: 700 acres of graffiti canvas

4h | Panorama
A quick guide to dashboard warning lights

A quick guide to dashboard warning lights

2h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

Of birds, books and beyond

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Singara Price only one taka in Rajshahi

Singara Price only one taka in Rajshahi

17h | Videos
School, colleges shut again as virus surges

School, colleges shut again as virus surges

17h | Videos
3 Bangladeshi players in the ICC ODI team of the year

3 Bangladeshi players in the ICC ODI team of the year

1d | Videos
Record tea production in country’s history

Record tea production in country’s history

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

4
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

5
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’

6
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre