M4C, Renata sign agreement to ensure quality livestock medicines

Making Markets Work for the Jamuna, Padma and Teesta Chars (M4C) have signed an agreement with Renata Animal Health to ensure quality livestock medicines in the char region of Northern Bangladesh.

The partnership agreement was signed on Thursday (20 January) at Renata head office in the capital, said a press release.

The project M4C is mandated by the Embassy of Switzerland and Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives of the Government of Bangladesh and implemented by Swisscontact Bangladesh.

This collaboration will enable Renata to extend their animal health and nutrition products to the remote char areas with the facilitation of M4C.

This will help to boost the availability of quality livestock inputs such as medicines, vaccines, and other supplements for livestock. Also, the capacity of char-based livestock service providers (LSPs) will be developed and ensure that the marginalized char farmers get the services through the LSPs.

The project is expected to create a paradigm shift to the livestock rearing practices of the char region.

It emphasizes on profitable and robust livestock rearing and husbandry practices for which the availability of quality animal health products are crucial especially for the distant char markets of Bangladesh.

Md Sirajul Hoque, director, Animal Health Division, Renata, and Md Abdul Awal, team leader, M4C signed the partnership agreement on behalf of their respective company and project.

Dr Himel Chakma, group product manager, Animal Health Division, Renata Limited and Yasir Arafat, manager, Partnership and Grants, M4C were also present.