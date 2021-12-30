Korea-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry holds AGM

The annual general meeting (AGM) of Korea-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KBCCI) was held at Gulshan Club in the capital on Sunday (26 December).

As member of KBCCI, ABS Cables Ltd Kausar Zaman Bappi has received the crest for outstanding performance, said a press release.

South Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh Lee Jang-Keun participated in the AGM as the chief guest.

Former KBCCI president Sahabuddin Ahmed Khokon was also present at the meeting.