Korea-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry holds AGM

Corporates

TBS Report
30 December, 2021, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2021, 07:35 pm

South Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh Lee Jang-Keun participated in the AGM as the chief guest

Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

The annual general meeting (AGM) of Korea-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KBCCI) was held at Gulshan Club in the capital on Sunday (26 December).

As member of  KBCCI, ABS Cables Ltd Kausar Zaman Bappi has received the crest for outstanding performance, said a press release. 

South Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh Lee Jang-Keun participated in the AGM as the chief guest.

Former KBCCI president Sahabuddin Ahmed Khokon was also present at the meeting.

