'Kidneybandhab Pathya' by Tamanna Chowdhury unveiled

Renowned nutritionist Tamanna Chowdhury has launched her book titled 'Kidneybandhab Pathya', which focuses on kidney health and medication.

Published by Creative Dhaka Publications, the book was launched at the programme at LD Hall of Jatiya Sangsad Bhavan on Friday, reads a press release.

Jatiya Sangsad Chief Whip Noor-e Alam Chowdhury was the chief guest on the occasion.

MP Shabnam Jahan, Evercare Hospital director (medicine service) Dr. Arif Mahmud and Dr. Aktaruzzaman Chowdhury were the special guests.

Prominent doctors, teachers, nutritionists, chefs and people from various fields were present in the event.

Tamanna Chowdhury, chief nutritionist of Evercare Hospital said that in her two decades of career, she has seen the life struggles of thousands of kidney patients very closely. In the light of his experience, she has arranged the book with the proper nutrition guidelines for kidney patients. It will help in making a daily food menu for kidney patients.