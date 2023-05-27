'Kidneybandhab Pathya' by Tamanna Chowdhury unveiled

Corporates

Press Release
27 May, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2023, 09:47 pm

Related News

'Kidneybandhab Pathya' by Tamanna Chowdhury unveiled

Press Release
27 May, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2023, 09:47 pm
&#039;Kidneybandhab Pathya&#039; by Tamanna Chowdhury unveiled

Renowned nutritionist Tamanna Chowdhury has launched her book titled 'Kidneybandhab Pathya', which focuses on kidney health and medication.

Published by Creative Dhaka Publications, the book was launched at the programme at LD Hall of Jatiya Sangsad Bhavan on Friday, reads a press release. 

Jatiya Sangsad Chief Whip Noor-e Alam Chowdhury was the chief guest on the occasion. 

MP Shabnam Jahan, Evercare Hospital director (medicine service) Dr. Arif Mahmud and Dr. Aktaruzzaman Chowdhury were the special guests. 

Prominent doctors, teachers, nutritionists, chefs and people from various fields were present in the event.

Tamanna Chowdhury, chief nutritionist of Evercare Hospital said that in her two decades of career, she has seen the life struggles of thousands of kidney patients very closely. In the light of his experience, she has arranged the book with the proper nutrition guidelines for kidney patients. It will help in making a daily food menu for kidney patients. 

book / Kidneybandhab Pathya

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

17a Belmont street Aberdeen. Photo: Courtesy

Life in the Wild: How it all started

8h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Vintage-looking instant cameras: A trip down memory lane

11h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Dhriti: Exquisite bags for every occasion

11h | Brands
Extras in a movie set. Photo: Collected

A nurse, a beggar, or a police officer: The lives of extras in tinsel town

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Dubai’s gigantic moon shaped mega resort

Dubai’s gigantic moon shaped mega resort

7h | TBS World
In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

2d | TBS Stories
New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

2d | TBS Today
Nation pays tribute to poet Nazrul

Nation pays tribute to poet Nazrul

2d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

4
Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars
Bangladesh

Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars

5
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss

6
Illustration: Asifur Rahman
NBR

Tax return filing any time, but with penalty