Kazi Mahmood Sattar made IPDC chairman 

Renowned banker Kazi Mahmood Sattar has been appointed as the new chairman of IPDC Finance Limited.

The announcement of his appointment came at the 198th meeting of the Board of Directors, reads a press release.

In his 40 years career, Kazi Mahmood Sattar has served in leading positions in multiple banks and financial institutions both in Bangladesh and abroad.

He has led organisational transformation during his stint with different financial institutions.

Sattar started his career with ANZ Grindlays Bank in 1981.

Later he got the opportunity to work with the bank overseas in Mumbai and Melbourne.

After returning from Australia, he successfully established the country's first-ever Investment Banking Arm/Corporate Finance Unit while working for the Corporate Banking Division of ANZ Grindlays Bank.

In 1995, he rose to the position of Head of Corporate and Investment Banking.

Until recently he was an Independent Director and Chairman of the Board Executive Committee of BRAC Bank Limited.

Alongside his new responsibility as the Chairman of IPDC, he is currently the Chairman of RSA Advisory Limited and Blue Wealth Assets limited.

He is a member of the Board of Directors of bKash Limited as well.