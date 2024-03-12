Runner Auto sponsor to sell 1.20 lakh shares

Stocks

TBS Report
12 March, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2024, 10:04 pm

Related News

Runner Auto sponsor to sell 1.20 lakh shares

TBS Report
12 March, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2024, 10:04 pm
Runner Auto sponsor to sell 1.20 lakh shares

Mohammad Ali Deen, a sponsor director of Runner Automobiles PLC, has expressed his intention to sell 1.20 lakh shares of his total holding of 25.20 lakh shares of the company.

According to a disclosure published on the stock exchanges website on Tuesday, Mohammad Ali Deen will sell his shares at the prevailing market price in the public or block market through the Dhaka Stock Exchange within the next 30 working days within 30 April 2024.

Runner Automobiles shares closed at Tk35.70 each on Tuesday. So, the market value regarding the current price is Tk42.84 lakh.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

After tasting losses for the first time in FY23, Runner Automobiles, a local two and three-wheeler maker and assembler, returned to profit in the second quarter of FY24 with a 49% growth in revenue.

It said its revenue grew riding on an upbeat three-wheeler sale in the October to December quarter of the 2023-24 fiscal.

According to its unaudited consolidated financial statement, its revenue grew to Tk216 crore during the October-December period from Tk145 crore during the same time in the previous fiscal year.

The automobile maker registered a Tk64.57 lakh profit in the second quarter of FY24 in contrast to a Tk26.56 crore loss posted during Oct-Dec in the 2022-23 fiscal year.

The company's earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk0.05 in the second quarter.

In its price-sensitive information (PSI), the engineering firm said its three-wheeler business witnessed a significant growth in revenues, resulting in positive EPS.

According to its half-yearly financial statement, its losses narrowed to Tk27.36 crore during the July-December period from Tk35.49 crore in the same period of the last fiscal year.

Bangladesh / Top News

Runner Automobiles / shares

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The renewed Shaheed Dr Fazle Rabbi Park is an important addition to the very few breathing spaces in a traffic and building-clogged Dhaka. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shahid Dr Fazle Rabbi Park: An ideal example of an urban community park

6h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

Which is the best asset class to invest in 2024?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Last minute Ramadan preparations

1d | Features
Approximately 4.5 lakh roofs in Dhaka city and an increasing number of homeowners are transforming these once-neglected spaces into rooftop gardens. Photo: Courtesy

Gardening services shaping a greener Dhaka skyline

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why is the United States engaged in war for 80 consecutive years

Why is the United States engaged in war for 80 consecutive years

4h | Videos
Halal food stores have increased in Japan

Halal food stores have increased in Japan

5h | Videos
Crown prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia is coming to Bangladesh this year

Crown prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia is coming to Bangladesh this year

7h | Videos
What risks for depositors in bank merger

What risks for depositors in bank merger

3h | Videos