JK Foreign Brands get Asia Prestige Award as best bridal store

JK Foreign Brands has won the Asia Prestige Award as the best bridal store.

Foysal Mrittik said that UK Awarding firm has sent a letter in this regard and they will present the award in March this year, reads a press release.

Previously, Foysal Mrittik won the "Asian Excellence Award 2022" as a fashion advisor and designer. Indian actress Madhuri Dixit handed over the award last year during an award ceremony at a five star hotel in Mumbai, India.

JK Foreign Brand has been ruling the fashion world for the last eight years.