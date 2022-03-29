Janata Bank holds discussion marking Genocide Day

Janata Bank organised a view exchange meeting in Rangpur on 25 March, marking the Genocide Day.

The chairman of the bank SM Mahfuzur Rahman spoke as the chief guest at the event held in their Rangpur divisional headquarter, said a press release.

The keynote speaker at the meeting was freedom fighter Md Abdus Salam Azad, who is also the managing director and chief executive officer of Janata Bank Ltd.

The meeting was chaired by DGM-in-Charge Abdullah Al Mamun.

Directors KM Samsul Alam, Mohammad Asad Ullah, Ziauddin Ahmed, Md Abdul Majid, DMD Md. Kamrul Ahsan and GM Delwara Begum also took part in the discussion meeting.