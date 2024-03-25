Bangladesh High Commission in Brunei observes 'Genocide Day'

Bangladesh High Commission in Brunei Darussalam observed 'Genocide Day' with due solemnity on Monday.

The programme was attended mainly by members of Bangladesh community.

At the beginning of the programme, recitation from the Holy Quran was performed and prayers were also offered for the salvation of the departed souls of all martyrs who were killed on the fateful night of 25 March 1971.

A one minute's silence was also observed in their memories.

Bangladesh High Commissioner Nahida Rahman Shumona read out messages from the President and the Prime Minister.

Paying rich tribute to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladeshi High Commissioner condemned the brutality of the Pakistan military in severe terms.

A video documentary was screened, depicting the history and background of the Genocide Day.