1971 genocide a black chapter in the history of humanity: President

Bangladesh

24 March, 2024, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2024, 07:11 pm

1971 genocide a black chapter in the history of humanity: President

He condemned the ongoing genocide occurring in various countries worldwide, including Palestine

24 March, 2024, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2024, 07:11 pm
A file photo of President Mohammed Shahabuddin. Photo: Collected
A file photo of President Mohammed Shahabuddin. Photo: Collected

The horrific genocide of 1971 is a black chapter not only in the history of Bangladesh but also in world humanity, President Mohammed Shahabuddin said today (24 March).

"To ensure that such genocide does not happen anywhere else, the demand will be reflected globally by observing Genocide Day," he said in a message on the eve of the 'Genocide Day'.

He condemned the ongoing genocide occurring in various countries worldwide, including Palestine.

The president called upon the international community, including the United Nations, to work together to stop genocide worldwide.

He also said, "On this day (25 March) in 1971, Pakistani invaders committed the most brutal killings in the history of the country, including in Dhaka".

People from all walks of life, including students, teachers, intellectuals, and members of different services, especially police and the then EPR, were killed in the massacre intended to stop the freedom movement, Shahabuddin added.

The observance of this day as the Genocide Day is a recognition of the great sacrifices made by three million Bangalees in the struggle for the liberation of Bangladesh as well as a symbol of extreme protest against the brutal genocide of the then Pakistani aggressors, he said.
 
The head of the state said, "I recall with profound respect the architect of our independence, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, under whose leadership and direction we achieved our independence through a nine-month long armed struggle."

He remembered all the martyrs who were killed on the fateful night of 25 March. 

"I also recall with deep respect our four national leaders, valiant freedom-fighters, organisers, supporters, and people from all strata who made immense contributions and sacrifices to attain our independence," the president said.

Overcoming all obstacles, inspired by the spirit of the War of Liberation, he said, Bangladesh is moving towards progress and prosperity.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has announced 'Vision-2041' to turn Bangladesh into a developed and prosperous country by 2041, he added.

He called upon all, irrespective of party affiliation, to contribute from their respective positions to implement the programme.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin / Genocide Day, March 25 / Bangladesh

