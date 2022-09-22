"Jamuna refrigerator is best cooling refrigerator among local companies"

Jamuna refrigerator of Jamuna Electronics and Automobiles Ltd is BUET certified best cooling refrigerator among locally produced refrigerators in the country.

"The inside temperature of Jamuna refrigerator is between minus 28 degree Celsius to 4 degree Celsius. The refrigerator can keeps food fresh up to 72 hour long during power cut. The refrigerator is energy efficient which can save electricity up to 70 percent," said a media release on Thursday (22 September).