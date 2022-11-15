Jamuna Electronics offers lucrative discounts on LED TVs ahead of World Cup

Tech

TBS Report
15 November, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2022, 09:31 pm

Related News

Jamuna Electronics offers lucrative discounts on LED TVs ahead of World Cup

TBS Report
15 November, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2022, 09:31 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Jamuna Electronics has brought the country's best offer providing incredible discounts on LED Televisions to spread the excitement of Fifa World Cup 2022, to be held at Qatar.

Customers can enjoy up to 44% discount on Jamuna LED TVs of various models, reads a press release.

One can avail Tk34,000 instant cash discount on purchase of 55-inch TVs under "Big Size Big Offer".

There is also the benefit of EMI at 0% interest.

Apart from this, buyers can also buy TV in easy installments.

Jamuna LED TV comes with four years panel replacement warranty and five years after sales service. Besides, one can get up to 56% cash discount on the purchase of Jamuna LED TV on exchange offer.

Speaking in detail about this offer, Director of Marketing Salim Ullah Salim said, "We are a football crazy nation and the frenzy of the World Cup moves everywhere from the village to the city."

Keeping in touch with all these needs of the people and keeping in mind the purchasing power of our esteemed customers, Jamuna LED TV has come up with the best offer in the country at incredible discounts, he added.

20-inch smart LED TV at just Tk7,350, 24-inch at Tk11,800, 32-inch at Tk14,800 and 42-inch at Tk29,800.

Besides, one can get cash discount of up to Tk34,000 on the purchase of state-of-the-art technology 4K UHD LED TV in "Big Size Big Offer".

With a huge discount offer, buyers will get amazing features when buying Jamuna LED and Android Smart TVs.

The latest technology Jamuna TV has various features including ultra-high-definition display, built-in storage, low power consumption, multi-screen sharing, Dolby Digital sound system, 178-degree wide view angle, voice control, WiFi, Android operating system, the release adds.

Alongside TV, Jamuna is providing attractive offers on all electronics products in all plazas, dealer shops and online stores.

For details, visit https://www.estorejamuna.com or call +8801313 036904.

Corporates

Jamuna Electronics / LED TV / FIFA World Cup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The red-brick structure features a courtyard with two terraces, and inward-facing balconies looking over it. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Ayna Burir Adar: Like a hurricane lamp in the forest

14h | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

We should not assume that more people necessarily mean more environmental degradation: UNFPA Country Representative

15h | Panorama
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

16h | Panorama
Jimmy Choo Flash: Thank you, next!

Jimmy Choo Flash: Thank you, next!

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

3h | Videos
Why 'Joyland' is banned in Pakistan

Why 'Joyland' is banned in Pakistan

3h | Videos
World population hits 8 billion

World population hits 8 billion

5h | Videos
Rapid fire with Ahmed Rubel

Rapid fire with Ahmed Rubel

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

4
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

5
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday