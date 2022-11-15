Jamuna Electronics offers lucrative discounts on LED TVs ahead of World Cup

Photo: PR

Jamuna Electronics has brought the country's best offer providing incredible discounts on LED Televisions to spread the excitement of Fifa World Cup 2022, to be held at Qatar.

Customers can enjoy up to 44% discount on Jamuna LED TVs of various models, reads a press release.

One can avail Tk34,000 instant cash discount on purchase of 55-inch TVs under "Big Size Big Offer".

There is also the benefit of EMI at 0% interest.

Apart from this, buyers can also buy TV in easy installments.

Jamuna LED TV comes with four years panel replacement warranty and five years after sales service. Besides, one can get up to 56% cash discount on the purchase of Jamuna LED TV on exchange offer.

Speaking in detail about this offer, Director of Marketing Salim Ullah Salim said, "We are a football crazy nation and the frenzy of the World Cup moves everywhere from the village to the city."

Keeping in touch with all these needs of the people and keeping in mind the purchasing power of our esteemed customers, Jamuna LED TV has come up with the best offer in the country at incredible discounts, he added.

20-inch smart LED TV at just Tk7,350, 24-inch at Tk11,800, 32-inch at Tk14,800 and 42-inch at Tk29,800.

Besides, one can get cash discount of up to Tk34,000 on the purchase of state-of-the-art technology 4K UHD LED TV in "Big Size Big Offer".

With a huge discount offer, buyers will get amazing features when buying Jamuna LED and Android Smart TVs.

The latest technology Jamuna TV has various features including ultra-high-definition display, built-in storage, low power consumption, multi-screen sharing, Dolby Digital sound system, 178-degree wide view angle, voice control, WiFi, Android operating system, the release adds.

Alongside TV, Jamuna is providing attractive offers on all electronics products in all plazas, dealer shops and online stores.

For details, visit https://www.estorejamuna.com or call +8801313 036904.