IPDC pays gratitude to doctors with ‘Salute Doctors’ initiative

Ever since the pandemic started spreading, doctors have been working hard to save the lives of people. Throughout the journey, many committed doctors succumbed to the harmful virus, that they contracted during their work. There was a time when the doctors and the people working in the hospitals did not even have adequate personal protective equipment, and despite all of that, they did not step back from their responsibilities and continued their service with utmost dedication.

IPDC Finance Limited has launched a new campaign 'Salute Doctors' to pay gratitude to the doctors of the country for their unparalleled effort to fight Covid-19, states a press release.

'Salute Doctors' is an effort by IPDC to honor the sacrifice and hard-work doctors have been going through since the beginning of the pandemic.

Under the campaign, IPDC offers loans (Auto Loan, Home Loan and Personal Loan) at 7.99% interest rate for the doctors. Also, deposit is offered at 0.25% more interest rate. In the case of SOD (loan against deposit), 1.50% spread of rate will be applicable.

IPDC Finance has taken numerous initiatives so far responding to the pandemic and 'Salute Doctors' is a new addition to that list. The campaign was launched on 20 November 2021.

Moreover, there is a 0% process fee on all loans, while the offer valid till 31st Dec 2021.