IPDC pays gratitude to doctors with ‘Salute Doctors’ initiative

Corporates

TBS Report
25 November, 2021, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2021, 12:27 pm

Related News

IPDC pays gratitude to doctors with ‘Salute Doctors’ initiative

Under the campaign, IPDC offers loans (Auto Loan, Home Loan and Personal Loan) at 7.99% interest rate for the doctors. Also, deposit is offered at 0.25% more interest rate. In the case of SOD (loan against deposit), 1.50% spread of rate will be applicable

TBS Report
25 November, 2021, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2021, 12:27 pm
IPDC Finance Limited has launched a new campaign ‘Salute Doctors’
IPDC Finance Limited has launched a new campaign ‘Salute Doctors’

Ever since the pandemic started spreading, doctors have been working hard to save the lives of people. Throughout the journey, many committed doctors succumbed to the harmful virus, that they contracted during their work. There was a time when the doctors and the people working in the hospitals did not even have adequate personal protective equipment, and despite all of that, they did not step back from their responsibilities and continued their service with utmost dedication. 

IPDC Finance Limited has launched a new campaign 'Salute Doctors' to pay gratitude to the doctors of the country for their unparalleled effort to fight Covid-19, states a press release. 

'Salute Doctors' is an effort by IPDC to honor the sacrifice and hard-work doctors have been going through since the beginning of the pandemic.

Under the campaign, IPDC offers loans (Auto Loan, Home Loan and Personal Loan) at 7.99% interest rate for the doctors. Also, deposit is offered at 0.25% more interest rate. In the case of SOD (loan against deposit), 1.50% spread of rate will be applicable.

IPDC Finance has taken numerous initiatives so far responding to the pandemic and 'Salute Doctors' is a new addition to that list. The campaign was launched on 20 November 2021.

Moreover, there is a 0% process fee on all loans, while the offer valid till 31st Dec 2021.

IPDC Finance Limited / Salute Doctors

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

The need for an upskilling revolution

20m | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

A million ways for an elephant to die in Bangladesh

40m | Panorama
Inside of the Kibo module in ISS. Photo: Collected

Enigma Systems: The robotics team who sent ‘Amar Shonar Bangla’ to space

1h | Pursuit
It is important to pay heed to the state of our infrastructure because it can influence FDI. Good news is, the country’s ports, roads and highways are slowly improving. Photo: Mumit M

Now is the time to take FDI seriously  

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Upward market of call money

Upward market of call money

16h | Videos
In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

16h | Videos
Bangladesh Bank's reserves not safe yet

Bangladesh Bank's reserves not safe yet

16h | Videos
The river that changes color from time to time

The river that changes color from time to time

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

5
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

6
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’