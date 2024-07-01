IPDC stands beside flood victims in Sylhet, surrounding areas with emergency assistance

IPDC Finance has distributed essential food, safe drinking water, and emergency medicine along with other necessities to flood-affected areas in and around Sylhet.

Due to heavy flood, both rural and urban communities at Sylhet and its surrounding areas are struggling from the scarcity of essential goods. The flood has severely disrupted transportation and resource distribution. Even though floodwater begins to recede, the road to recovery remains long and steep. 

IPDC Finance has stepped forward to support the flood-affected communities in response to this crisis, reads a press release. 

To support the flood victims, staff members from IPDC Finance's Sylhet branch have distributed essential rations, safe drinking water, and emergency medicine to many families in four colonies of Sylhet, three villages in Jaintapur, and one village in Sunamganj demonstrating IPDC's commitment to stand by the community. As a socially responsible organization, IPDC has taken initiatives to assist the people of this region. 

Rizwan Dawood Shams, managing director of IPDC Finance said, "Our commitment to the community extends beyond financial services. In times of crisis, it is our duty to stand beside those in need and provide the necessary support. The devastating floods in Sylhet and surrounding areas have left many without homes and necessities, and we are here to help them rebuild and recover. This effort reflects our ongoing dedication to making a positive impact in the lives of those we serve."

