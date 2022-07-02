IPDC Finance receives sustainability rating recognition from BB

IPDC Finance Limited has been recognised as one of the few financial organisations that have achieved the sustainability rating target set by Bangladesh Bank for the years 2020 and 2021.

Mominul Islam, managing director and CEO of IPDC Finance, received the award from Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir at the "Sustainable Rating Recognition Ceremony" recently organised by the central bank.

Only 5 non-bank financial institutions made it to the list, reads a press release.

Bangladesh Bank started publishing the Sustainability Rating report in 2020 based on four indicators- Sustainable Finance, Green Refinance, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), and Core Banking Sustainability of the banks and NBFIs of the country.

Mominul Islam, MD and CEO of IPDC Finance, expressed his gratitude to Bangladesh Bank for this recognition and applauded the initiative of releasing the Sustainability Rating report for 2020 and 2021.

"Such timely initiatives will guide and inspire the financial institutions of the country to act more responsibly in the coming days. Bangladesh's commitment to meet the SDG goals is commendable and IPDC Finance will continue to play an important role in the sustainability affairs," he said.

Bangladesh Bank Deputy Governor Kazi Sayedur Rahman, Abu Farah Md Nasser, Executive Director Nurun Nahar, and Director Khondkar Morshed Millat, were also present at the event.