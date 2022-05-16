IPDC Finance to participate in first-ever NBFI fair

IPDC Finance has recently announced that it will be participating in the country's very first NBFI Fair, which is being organised by Bonik Barta and Bangladesh Leasing and Finance Companies Association (BLFCA) on Wednesday (18 May) at Pan Pacific Sonargaon hotel, Dhaka.

At the fair, IPDC Finance is bringing exciting gifts and lucrative offers on their products and services, reads a press release.

Visitors can learn in detail about IPDC Finance and its services, create on-spot deposit account(s) and take loans at a lucrative rate.

The event, which is open for all, will start from 10am and continue until 6pm.

Visitors to the fair can also participate in a raffle draw to win exciting prizes such as motorcycles, smartphones, laptops, smart home appliances, and more.