IOM officials can now avail certain banking services from Shimanto Bank

Shimanto Bank Ltd signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with International Organisation for Migration (IOM) at the bank's head office recently.

Under this MoU, International Organisation for Migration (IOM) will avail certain banking services from Shimanto Bank.

Deputy Managing Director of Shimanto Bank Ltd Rafiqul Islam and Officer in Charge of IOM Bangladesh Nusrath Fathima Ghazzali signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, reads a press release.

Senior officials from both the organisations were present in the signing ceremony.