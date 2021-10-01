Improved sanitation facilities for Gazipur RMG workers

TBS Report

TBS Report
01 October, 2021, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 01 October, 2021, 09:52 pm

Readymade garment workers in Kaliakair upazila of Gazipur will get improved sanitation facilities at their homes.

Non-government organisation Sajida Foundation and international organisation WaterAid, with the financial support of European fashion brand Lindex, is implementing a project at Safipur village under Kaliakair upazila in Gazipur to bring the RMG workers of the sector under improved sanitation services.

The project was inaugurated on Tuesday at the Kaliakair Upazila Parishad auditorium.

Upazila Chairman Kamaluddin Sikder was present as the chief guest at the event. Kaliakair Upazila Nirbahi Officer Tajwar Akram Sakapi Ibn Sajjat and all the stakeholders were also present.

The project will ensure awareness of safe water in the housing of RMG workers, improved sanitation, construction or renovation of handwashing facilities, development of hygiene in factories and schools.

There will also be facilities to collect and use rainwater in an RMG factory and usable sanitation facilities for all in two schools.

The project will be implemented jointly with the RMG industry establishments, local community and schools in Kaliakair, reads a press release.

WaterAid / RMG

