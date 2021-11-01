Humayun Rashid reelected IBFB president

Humayun Rashid, managing director and CEO of Energypac Power Generations Ltd (EPGL), has been reelected as the president of the International Business Forum of Bangladesh (IBFB).

The announcement was made at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2020 of IBFB, held on 30 October via digital platform, said a press release.

Humayun Rashid expressed his delight upon being reelected as the president at the AGM of IBFB, which is one of the most prominent research and advocacy-based associations among the business leaders and civil society members in the country.

"I am delighted to have gained this opportunity for the second time, which will now allow me to further extend and execute the visions I have for this forum," he said. "I would like to thank you all for entrusting me with this responsibility once again. With all of you, I hope to take this forum to newer heights", he said.

At the same event, MS Siddiqui, legal economist and CEO of Bangla Chemical, and Lutfunnisa Saudia Khan, director of Commlink Info Tech Limited, were reelected as the vice president and vice president (Finance) of IBFB, respectively.

Humayun Rashid is a globally recognised business leader who has made noteworthy contributions to the country's business sector and the economy. With Energypac, he has contributed significantly in regard to the energy needs of the country.

