Energypac sponsors 4th Dhaka Automotive Show 2022

The 4th Dhaka Commercial Automotive Show 2022, organised by CEMS Global, kicked off today (23 June) at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in Dhaka.

Professor Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam, chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission inaugurated the event as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Humayun Rashid, managing director & CEO of Energypac Power Generation Limited, graced the inauguration ceremony with his presence. Energypac is the Platinum Sponsor of this event where latest editions of different kinds of vehicles will be on display.

Also during this event, EPGL launched their brand new "ANKAI Bus Chassis (Engine: Yuchai, 6 cylinder and length 11 meter)".

Humayun Rashid, managing director and CEO of Energypac Power Generation Limited, said, "Through the Padma Multipurpose bridge Southwestern side of the country expecting a massive connectivity development where automobile industry will be playing a great role. Considering the new opportunity EPGL aims to bring new automotive parts and vehicles each year."

Energypac displays its stall at booth T01, Hall 6.

The event will continue till 25 June. Interested people can pay a visit to this expo everyday from 10:30 am to 9 pm.