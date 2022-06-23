Energypac sponsors 4th Dhaka Automotive Show 2022

Corporates

TBS Report
23 June, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2022, 03:58 pm

Related News

Energypac sponsors 4th Dhaka Automotive Show 2022

TBS Report
23 June, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2022, 03:58 pm
Energypac sponsors 4th Dhaka Automotive Show 2022

The 4th Dhaka Commercial Automotive Show 2022, organised by CEMS Global, kicked off today (23 June) at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in Dhaka. 

Professor Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam, chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission inaugurated the event as the chief guest, reads a press release. 

Humayun Rashid, managing director & CEO of Energypac Power Generation Limited, graced the inauguration ceremony with his presence. Energypac is the Platinum Sponsor of this event where latest editions of different kinds of vehicles will be on display. 

Also during this event, EPGL launched their brand new "ANKAI Bus Chassis (Engine: Yuchai, 6 cylinder and length 11 meter)". 

Humayun Rashid, managing director and CEO of Energypac Power Generation Limited, said, "Through the Padma Multipurpose bridge Southwestern side of the country expecting a massive connectivity development where automobile industry will be playing a great role. Considering the new opportunity EPGL aims to   bring new automotive parts and vehicles each year."  

Energypac displays its stall at booth T01, Hall 6. 

The event will continue till 25 June. Interested people can pay a visit to this expo everyday from 10:30 am to 9 pm. 

Energypac Power Generation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

‘We will keep our votes in pockets but won’t vote for the chairman-members’ 

‘We will keep our votes in pockets but won’t vote for the chairman-members’ 

54m | Panorama
Photo caption: School and college going students gathered in the demonstration named ‘Friday For Future: Global Climate Strike’ in front of the Barishal Central Shaheed Minar on 23 September 2019 in an attempt to make people aware of the dangers of climate change. Photo: Courtesy

Meet Bangladesh’s young climate heroes

6h | Pursuit
The centenarian tree is different from all other trees in terms of size and age. That is why many visitors come from far and wide to see this mango tree. Photo: Farid Farabi

In search of the centenarian Suryapuri mango tree

1d | Explorer
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

2d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Is the world ready to prevent climate change?

Is the world ready to prevent climate change?

19m | Videos
Preparing for university admission test

Preparing for university admission test

4h | Videos
Public health in risk due to lack of toilets

Public health in risk due to lack of toilets

6h | Videos
Dream Padma Bridge on steel spans

Dream Padma Bridge on steel spans

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

2
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Finance Division gets first female secretary

4
Photo: Collected
Energy

Dhaka wants local investors in Nepal’s hydropower

5
Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj
Bangladesh

Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj

6
The deceased Abu Saleh Mohammad Mahfuz Ahmed with his two children.
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi man shot dead in US