Energypac webinar emphasises significance of saving rivers

Corporates

TBS Report
03 October, 2021, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2021, 07:29 pm

Energypac Power Generation Limited (EPGL), a power engineering company, organised a webinar on Saturday on the importance of saving rivers, ensuring their cleanliness, and the safety of the river transportations used for communication. 

Dr Sajid Hossain, commandant of Bangladesh Marine Academy, graced the webinar as the chief guest.

Humayun Rashid, managing director and CEO of EPGL, Captain Md Ruhul Amin, chief operating officer of Shipping and Logistics in Bashundhara Group (Sec-A), Md Sirajul Islam, chairman of SST Marin Solutions Ltd and Mohammad Masum Parvez, chief business officer of EPGL Power and Energy Division were present at the webinar as special guest. 

The guests delivered insightful speeches focusing on river pollution, water transportations, the importance of saving rivers and came up with hands-on suggestions.  

Humayun Rashid said, "If we want to save our civilization, we have to save our rivers. We need to develop skilled people who will keep the rivers safe and pollution-free, which could also expand regional business in future."

Energypac Power Generation

