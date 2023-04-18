Energypac wins National Export Trophy

Energypack Engineering Limited, a leading power engineering company, recently received the National Export Trophy (Gold Medal) for its outstanding contribution to Bangladesh's export earnings in the financial year 2019-20.  

Energypac Director and CEO Engineer Rabiul Alam received the trophy from Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi in an event organised at Intercontinental Dhaka on 16 April, reads a press release. 

The National Export Trophy is awarded to various organisations in recognition of their significant contribution to the export earnings of the electrical and electronic products sector. 

A total of 70 companies in various categories have been selected for the National Export Trophy for their outstanding contribution to exports during the financial year 2019-20. 

Eligible companies for this trophy are selected based on the highest export revenue in the financial year 2019-20. 

Humayun Rashid, director of Energypack Engineering Limited, said, "Energypack is happy to receive this award for the third time. Motivated by this achievement, we will continue to strive to contribute to the country's export sector in the days to come."

