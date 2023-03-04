HPL Season 2: The hospitality industry cricket league returns

The much-awaited Hotelier's Premier League (HPL), Season 2 is back. HPL, which was initiated for the first time in 2019, is an initiative to bring hospitality professionals under one umbrella through the spirit of sports.

In this fun-filled cricket tournament, 16 hotels in the town compete for the crown, reads a press release.

The HPL, Season 2 will take place at the CricBd Lakepori Cricket Arena, Purbachol City, Sector 28 from 12-16 March

The trophy unveiling event was held yesterday at Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan in Dhaka. During the event, the 16 participating teams were distributed into four groups by making a raffle draw.

Al Amin, hotel manager, Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel, is the chief convenor of HPL, and Mohammad Tanvir Hassan, head of Sales and Marketing, The Palace Luxury Resort, is the chief operating officer of HPL.

The HPL Season 2 is being sponsored by ABG- Anvir Bashundhara Group as the title sponsor, Buy Here Now as the platinum sponsor, T-Sports, QUALITY KITCHEN, Blue Planet Group, and College of Tourism & Hospitality Management, IUBAT as associate sponsors.

Pepsi is the Beverage Partner, PICK & DRIVE BD is the Logistic Partner, Lappy Valley is the Techno Partner, and PRAAVA HEALTH is the Healthcare Partner. The Daily Star and Radio Foorti are the Media & Radio Partners, respectively.

The participating hotels for HPL Season 2 are Amari Dhaka, Ascott Dhaka, Bengal Inn, Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan, Grace21, Dhaka Regency, InterContinental Dhaka, Lakeshore Hotels, Le Méridien Dhaka, Nascent Gardenia, Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka, Platinum Hotels by Sheltech, Radisson Blu Water Garden Dhaka, Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel, Six Season Hotel, and The Way Dhaka.

Shahid Hamid, executive director, of Dhaka Regency Hotel, and Saeed Ahmed, managing director, Quality Hospitality Limited (Owning company of Q Hotel & Suite) graced the trophy unveiling event as special guests.