HPL Season 2: The hospitality industry cricket league returns

Corporates

Press Release
04 March, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2023, 02:34 pm

Related News

HPL Season 2: The hospitality industry cricket league returns

Press Release
04 March, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2023, 02:34 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The much-awaited Hotelier's Premier League (HPL), Season 2 is back. HPL, which was initiated for the first time in 2019, is an initiative to bring hospitality professionals under one umbrella through the spirit of sports.

In this fun-filled cricket tournament, 16 hotels in the town compete for the crown, reads a press release.

The HPL, Season 2 will take place at the CricBd Lakepori Cricket Arena, Purbachol City, Sector 28 from 12-16 March

The trophy unveiling event was held yesterday at Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan in Dhaka. During the event, the 16 participating teams were distributed into four groups by making a raffle draw.

Al Amin, hotel manager, Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel, is the chief convenor of HPL, and Mohammad Tanvir Hassan, head of Sales and Marketing, The Palace Luxury Resort, is the chief operating officer of HPL.

The HPL Season 2 is being sponsored by ABG- Anvir Bashundhara Group as the title sponsor, Buy Here Now as the platinum sponsor, T-Sports, QUALITY KITCHEN, Blue Planet Group, and College of Tourism & Hospitality Management, IUBAT as associate sponsors.

Pepsi is the Beverage Partner, PICK & DRIVE BD is the Logistic Partner, Lappy Valley is the Techno Partner, and PRAAVA HEALTH is the Healthcare Partner. The Daily Star and Radio Foorti are the Media & Radio Partners, respectively.

The participating hotels for HPL Season 2 are Amari Dhaka, Ascott Dhaka, Bengal Inn, Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan, Grace21, Dhaka Regency, InterContinental Dhaka, Lakeshore Hotels, Le Méridien Dhaka, Nascent Gardenia, Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka, Platinum Hotels by Sheltech, Radisson Blu Water Garden Dhaka, Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel, Six Season Hotel, and The Way Dhaka.

Shahid Hamid, executive director, of Dhaka Regency Hotel, and Saeed Ahmed, managing director, Quality Hospitality Limited (Owning company of Q Hotel & Suite) graced the trophy unveiling event as special guests.

Hotelier's Premier League (HPL) / Hotel Owners

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

National Pension Management Act 2023 needs constitutional focus

2h | Panorama
Cooked with the best ingredients: El Patron&#039;s new menu offers mouthwatering savoury items. Photo: Courtesy

El Patron: A revamped menu with greater Mediterranean diversity

4h | Food
In Bangladesh, vending machines set up in the hospitals see higher sales of products than those in the shopping malls. Photo: Saqlain Rizvi.

The rising popularity of vending machines in Dhaka

6h | Panorama
India has so far refrained from criticising the Kremlin directly on Ukraine, defying appeals by the West to take a firm stand. Photo: Reuters

With G20 in India, Global South addresses West

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Where the broken Volkswagen comes to life

Where the broken Volkswagen comes to life

4h | TBS Stories
Gala Wellness Centre and Spa: A contemporary reflection of Bangladesh

Gala Wellness Centre and Spa: A contemporary reflection of Bangladesh

4h | TBS Stories
Economists fear no way out

Economists fear no way out

4h | TBS World
World through the eyes of a special child

World through the eyes of a special child

4h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

2
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

3
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

4
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

5
Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college

6
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale