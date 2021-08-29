Hero MotoCorp launches HERO HUNK 150R in Bangladesh

Hero MotoCorp has launched Hero Hunk 150R bike specially developed for the Bangladeshi market with its new-age experience and riding style.

The bike offers best-in-class single-channel ABS and a 7-step adjustable mono-shock rear suspension for superior and safe, said a press release.

The Hunk 150R is available at an attractive inaugural price of BDT 164,490 for the double-disc model and BDT 174,490 for the Double Disc with Single Channel ABS.

The motorcycle is also equipped with the best-in-class 130/70 R17 rear tire, 149.2 cc air-cooled engine, Digi-Analog Instrument Cluster with a side stand indicator and a muscular fuel tank with three colour options – Black, Sports Red, and Techno Blue.

Sanjay Bhan, Head, Global Business, Hero MotoCorp said that the Hunk 150R has been designed and developed for the Bangladesh market.

"The launch of Hunk 150R is in line with our R4 strategy (Revitalize, Recalibrate, Revive and Revolutionize) to grow our presence and volumes in key markets," he added.



