Four bikes under Tk1 lac

TK 1 Lakh is the perfect round number when it comes to buying a brand new commuter bike that will be reliable, easy to maintain, and give terrific mileage.

Consider this: an average 10km round-trip for work costs about TK600 by Uber or CNG depending on time of day. Same trip by these bikes cost about TK17.5 worth of fuel. Or less.

So dive into our list of top bikes under one lakh that pay for themselves over a short time.

TVS XL 100 Comfort

Price: Tk 72,999

Dealer: TVS Auto Bangladesh Ltd.

The most utilitarian option on this list, the XL 100 from TVS is a no-nonsense, utility moped that is built tough to withstand all the abuse that comes with the life of a village mule or an urban delivery vehicle.

With their new 'comfort' trim, the Indian company has added some nice features such as a USB charger, headlamp wind deflector, combined braking system and a backrest for the pillion rider.

Its 99.7cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine makes 4.3 Bhp and 6.5 Nm of torque, sent to the rear wheel through a single-speed automatic gearbox.

With a total mileage of 67kmpl combined with the relatively small 4-litre fuel tank, this bike is pretty much meant to be used as a tool and not a toy. For a working person, this can easily be a workhorse.

Honda Dream 110

Price: Tk 90,700

Dealer: Bangladesh Honda Private Ltd.

The Dream 110 is a bit special, because it is claimed to be made specifically for the Bangladeshi market.

Built for the 'mass segment' as stated by BHL Senior Vice President Naresh Kumar Rattan, the bike have some Bangladesh specific quirks such as an unusually high 180mm ground clearance, a long bench seat and a fuel-sipping engine that could manage up to 74kmpl in a strictly controlled environment.

The fuel-efficient nature of the 110cc engine means it can only manage 8.24 Bhp and 9 Nm of torque, sent to the rear wheels through a 4 speed manual.

If you are looking for a contemporary styled bike from a very reputable brand that can go pretty much anywhere, this one is hard to pass up.

Runner Kite + 110

Price: Tk 91,000

Dealer: Runner Automobiles Ltd.

For those who are looking for a bit more upstyle moped, there is the Runner Kite plus.

In addition to not looking like industrial machinery, the Kite+ comes with some really nice features such as an under-seat storage with a USB charger, front disk brake and surprisingly a fully working FM radio with speakers.

The air-cooled 110cc engine produces a healthy 6.43 Bhp and 7 Nm of torque, sent to the rear wheel through an automatic transmission with four gears. The reported 50 kmpl mileage is a bit on the low side, but it is still better than many other options.

Anyone thinking of getting a moped for commuting purposes will find the Kite+ to suit their needs just fine.

Hero Splendor + IBS 110

Price: Tk 97,490

Dealer: Niloy Motors Ltd.

The Hero Splendor + IBS looks like something our grandfathers would use, for good reasons.

The no-frills shape of this humble commuter is the definition of 'a bike', being so timeless that even the most critical person would find it acceptable.

Under the classic lines, there are some modern touches such as a USB charger, electric self-start and a modern 97.2cc air-cooled engine making 8.24 Bhp and 8.5 Nm of torque that can reach an alleged total of 82kmpl under the most optimal condition.

People who like to look at the past through nostalgic lenses but do not have the budget for an actual retro or cafe racer would do well to pick this one up. Just be ready to deal with all the "Hey! I used to have a bike like that!" conversations that are bound to come with a design as enduring as this one.