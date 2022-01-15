India's Hero Motocorp to invest over $56m in EV start-up Ather Energy

South Asia

Reuters
15 January, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2022, 01:40 pm

Related News

India's Hero Motocorp to invest over $56m in EV start-up Ather Energy

Hero, which is set to unveil its first EV in March, said in a regulatory filing it was also exploring collaboration with Ather Energy on electric-charging infrastructure and technology

Reuters
15 January, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2022, 01:40 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Indian two-wheeler vehicle maker Hero Motocorp Ltd said on Friday it would invest up to 4.20 billion rupees ($56.66 million) in electric vehicle (EV) start-up Ather Energy as it looks to expand its presence in the green mobility space.

The company, which held 34.8% in Ather Energy prior to the investment, said its new stake in the startup would be determined after Ather's funding round completes.

Hero, which is set to unveil its first EV in March, said in a regulatory filing it was also exploring collaboration with Ather Energy on electric-charging infrastructure and technology.

Currently, EVs account for a fraction of the total two-wheeler sales in the country, mainly due to high battery costs and lack of charging infrastructure.

($1 = 74.1240 Indian rupees)

Top News / World+Biz

Hero MotoCorp Ltd / Electric Vehicles (EV)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pallas’s Fish Eagle nestlings. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

The last breeding pair of Pallas’s fish eagles at Tanguar haor

1h | Panorama
There are plenty of obstacles and barriers on the ground allowing players ample hiding spots to take cover in. Photo: Noor A Alam

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre

6h | Panorama
Noble M500 Debuts As Back-To-Basics Supercar

Noble M500 Debuts As Back-To-Basics Supercar

5h | Wheels
Four compact crossovers for small families

Four compact crossovers for small families

5h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Laptop Talpata: A dream that didn’t come true

Laptop Talpata: A dream that didn’t come true

19h | Videos
Helpful horse in remote life

Helpful horse in remote life

23h | Videos
The way, not the will

The way, not the will

23h | Videos
Only policy cannot make major difference in growth

Only policy cannot make major difference in growth

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

3
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

4
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

5
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

6
Photo: TBS
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike