HATIL's Industrial Waste Recycling Initiative for a greener environment

Global climate change is already having a significant impact, and many international brands are taking action to minimize their environmental footprint. HATIL, the leading furniture brand in Bangladesh, is a shining example of a company that is not only aware of this responsibility but has also implemented innovative measures to safeguard the environment.

According to Shafiqur Rahman, director of HATIL, the company has long been committed to establishing an environmentally sustainable industry. As part of this initiative, HATIL has successfully transformed industrial waste into renewable energy through recycling. This groundbreaking step taken by HATIL serves as a model for other industries in order to reduce pollution levels.

Recycle by converting industrial waste

During the furniture production process, it generates three main types of industrial waste: fine wood dust, small wood offcuts, and fabric & foam leftovers. The processes generate a significant amount of fine wood dust, which poses a risk of environmental pollution and health hazards for factory workers. To address this issue, HATIL has taken a proactive approach and installed a state-of-the-art central dust collection machine in its factory. This machine efficiently collects fine wood dust and transforms it into briquettes or wood pellets for use as fuel. HATIL's innovative dust collection initiative has not only reduced environmental pollution but also mitigated health risks for factory workers by maintaining a clean and safe working environment.

Along with fine wood dust, furniture manufacturing also generates significant quantities of larger wood offcuts, which often go to waste in many furniture factories. But HATIL takes a different approach by efficiently recycling these unusable wood pieces and using them to make particle boards.

Fabric and foam are integral components used in manufacturing various types of furniture, such as office chairs, dining chairs, and sofas. To minimize waste, HATIL recycles the leftover fabric and foam offcuts, which are then used to create HATIL rebounded mattresses.

As part of its commitment to the "Green Initiative," HATIL has taken a significant step towards sustainability by implementing an eco-friendly solar project in its factory. This solar project is expected to generate 2.67 MW of renewable energy, reducing HATIL's dependence on non-renewable fuel from the National Grid. Plus, any surplus energy can be transferred to the National Grid, further contributing to the country's sustainable energy efforts.

Impact on environment

HATIL's commitment to sustainable industrial waste recycling not only benefits the environment but also safeguards the health and safety of its workers during the furniture production process. As a result, the brand has earned a reputation in the furniture industry for ethical and sustainable manufacturing practices.

According to Shafiqur Rahman, creating a livable world is only possible if other factories take the necessary measures to protect the environment during their production processes. He emphasizes that everyone must take responsibility and contribute to building a greener environment from their respective positions.