Hatil wins HSBC Business Excellence Award in 'Best in Import Substitution' category

Corporates

TBS Report
14 March, 2022, 09:50 am
Last modified: 14 March, 2022, 09:54 am

The HSBC Business Excellence Award is hosted in association with The Ministry of Commerce, Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh and British High Commission, Dhaka

Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

Furniture brand Hatil has been awarded the "2nd HSBC Business Excellence Award" in the "Best in Import Substitution" category.

 

The HSBC Business Excellence Award is hosted in association with The Ministry of Commerce, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh and British High Commission, Dhaka, said a press release. 

The esteemed award recognises the vital contributions of distinguished companies and organisations in Bangladesh.

Out of the 8 present categories, the "Best in Import Substitution" category acknowledges the contributions of entities who has played a noteworthy role in reducing or substituting imports to a value of $10 million and above.

With quality products to the customers in the micro level, HATIL can pride itself of achieving such a feat in the macro level which in turn has played a role in the overall industry and economy of Bangladesh.

The second edition of this prestigious award is based on the timely theme of "The Year of Resilience". Bangladesh has been one of the fastest growing economies in the world, with strong economic fundamentals and economic resilience. It's only logical to hope that this persistent economy will set itself on a renewed path of sustainable, inclusive growth as the country recovers from the blows suffered from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The HSBC Excellence award aims to acknowledge the business enterprises and entrepreneurs from Bangladesh for their contribution to the sustainable growth of the national economy and Hatil is proud to be recognised for its efforts and hopes to play an even more significant role in the future.

Hatil

