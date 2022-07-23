HATIL participates in Index Fair 2022

HATIL, the country's premium furniture brand, has participated in the 33rd edition of Index Fair 2022.

Index, renowned as the prominent interior design exhibition, has successfully maintained its position as the leading business-to-business trade fair in India's competitive chart of trade fairs.

This of India's largest focused commercial platform on interiors, architecture, materials, and design brings together suppliers and buyers in a design atmosphere.

This fair has been held every year in Mumbai and has expanded its reach to the National Capital Region of Delhi's Pragati Maidan in 2019. The three days long fair has been scheduled from 22 to 24 July, 2022, reads a press release.

"To create new markets, we have been attending various International Furniture Fairs in Bangladesh, Dubai, India & Thailand. The production capacity that we have is enough to maintain the demand of the local and international market, maintaining the best quality." said Mr. Selim H Rahman, Chairman & Managing Director of HATIL.

"Index is a pioneer interior design exhibition in India which is one of the finest platforms for us to showcase our products in the international arena. People from different backgrounds-- architects, builders, and celebrities present at the inauguration ceremony and visit this fair. Participating in such fairs enables us to connect with new business opportunities. This is the first time we are participating, and we are getting very good footfall and response. If we see a positive outcome, we will continue here like the trade fairs in Bangladesh and other countries." Mr. Rahman continued.

HATIL has been attending this fair with their artistic, modern and ergonomic-designed furniture.