Grameenphone secures maximum allowable 60 MHz additional spectrum

TBS Report
31 March, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2022, 04:57 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Grameenphone is set to acquire maximum allowable 60 MHz of additional spectrum to help accelerate digitalisation with advanced connectivity.

The company made the announcement during the Bangladesh Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (BTRC) auction held in the capital, said a press release on Thursday (31 March).  

Yasir Azman, CEO of Grameenphone, remarked, "We are thankful to BTRC and MoPT for running this auction. Through this auction, the government has taken another step towards realising Digital Bangladesh. This also showed the government's dedication to providing quality connectivity and was a timely spectrum award as Grameenphone celebrates 25 years of connecting people to possibilities in Bangladesh."

He added, "We've been part of Bangladesh's digitalisation journey from the very beginning, and Grameenphone's acquisition of the maximum allowable 60 MHz spectrum reflects our strong commitment to creating digital possibilities for people across the country. Further strengthening customer experience and improving our quality of service are important priorities for us. As we roll out the new spectrum, customers will enjoy improved 4G experience."

Yasir further said that 4G technology will continue to be the primary technology enabling Bangladesh to reach its full digital potential. Looking to the future, through this spectrum acquisition, Grameenphone has demonstrated its commitment to building on its technology leadership by testing 5G.

"In collaboration with the government, we will identify relevant 5G use cases for Bangladesh for trials and tests in the coming months. We look forward to a dialogue with BTRC on critical regulatory enablers and the overall 5G licensing framework, which will be finalised after industry consultation," said the CEO.  

