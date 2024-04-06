WiFi 7: The next big thing in wireless tech

WiFi 7: The next big thing in wireless tech

WiFi 7 still plays nice with older tech; it builds on what WiFi 6 and WiFi 6E started, so current devices will not get left behind

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

WiFi 7 is making waves in the world of wireless technology, promising faster speeds and better performance than ever before.

First off, in terms of speed, WiFi 7 brings a big upgrade from WiFi 6, offering up to 46Gbps total throughput.

But it is not just about speed. WiFi 7 also reduces lag time, making things happen quicker. This means smoother video calls and faster downloads, even when lots of devices are connected.

One impressive feature of WiFi 7 is Multi-Link Operation (MLO). It is like driving to work and suddenly hitting traffic. MLO is like having two different routes to choose from, so one can keep moving without getting stuck. It is handy when moving around with a phone or using a mesh network at home.

Another neat thing about WiFi 7 is its flexibility with channels. It can block out interference like potholes on a road, keeping connections smooth even when there is trouble ahead. It ensures there are no further occurrences of buffering or dropped calls.

According to Tech Radar, WiFi 7 still plays nice with older tech. It builds on what WiFi 6 and WiFi 6E started, so current devices will not get left behind. Plus, more gadgets with WiFi 7 are hitting the shelves, so upgrading is possible when ready.

Businesses are also hopping on the WiFi 7 bandwagon. With more capacity and better performance, it is a game-changer for productivity.

